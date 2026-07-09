Malawi: No Irregularities Found At Lindian's Malawi Rare Earths Project

8 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A smear campaign targeting Lindian Resources, developer of Malawi's Kangankunde rare earths project, is being dismissed as such, with officials saying there is no evidence of irregular dealings with the Mining and Minerals Regulatory Authority.

The company has broken no law, they told Nyasa Times, rejecting claims of backroom arrangements with the regulator.

The pushback comes as Kangankunde, fully owned by the Australian-listed developer, targets first production in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The project is rich in neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium -- key inputs for EV motors and wind turbines -- and forms part of Western efforts to diversify rare earth supply away from China.

Executive chairman Robert Martin said the project was already creating jobs and supporting local contractors, and would help position Malawi as an investable mining jurisdiction.

Lindian said it would continue working with government and community leaders to ensure benefits are shared over the long term.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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