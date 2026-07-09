Malawi Engages 81 Contractors to Repair Flood-Damaged Roads, Minister Tells Parliament

8 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi's Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango, has told Parliament that government has engaged 81 contractors to rehabilitate roads damaged by floods and other weather-related events in districts across the country.

Responding to questions in the National Assembly, Mhango said the rehabilitation programme was already under way, and expressed confidence the works would be completed by the end of October.

The assurance comes amid mounting concern over the state of roads and bridges in many parts of the country, where damage has disrupted transport, restricted access to markets and hampered the delivery of essential services.

Mhango told legislators government was aware of every damaged road and bridge requiring attention, and pledged that efforts to restore them would continue as resources became available.

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