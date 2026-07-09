Malawi: Old Mutual Gives K140m to Help Repatriate Malawians From South Africa

8 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazila Tembo

Old Mutual (Blantyre) Foundation Trust has donated K140 million to support government's repatriation of Malawians returning from South Africa following xenophobic attacks there.

Handing over the cheque in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Foundation chairperson Tawonga Manda said the funds will go toward transporting 140 Malawians, covering the cost of hiring two buses from Durban to Malawi.

"We believe that in times of crisis we must stand together as a nation. It is during moments like these that compassion, solidarity and humanity matter the most," he said.

Manga added that priority will go to pregnant women and their families, mothers, young children and other vulnerable groups.

Receiving the donation, Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Justin Saidi, praised Old Mutual for its timely support.

"This financial support has gone directly to hire safe transport from South Africa to Malawi," he said.

Saidi also urged employers to tap into the skills returnees have gained while working in South Africa by offering them jobs, and called for continued support from the corporate sector, the international community and other well-wishers.

So far, 30,000 Malawians have returned home, with more expected in the coming days.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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