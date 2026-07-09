Malawi: DPP Blasts 'Fantasy Alliance' Claim By Fringe Party As 'Calculated Deception' - Demands Grovelling Apology

8 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Democratic Progressive Party has launched a furious attack on a minor political party after it claimed the two had struck a secret alliance - branding the assertion an outright lie designed to con ordinary Malawians.

DPP bosses erupted after the Solidarity Alliance Party (SAP) - a party that has never won a single seat - announced it had entered into a political partnership with the governing party.

In a blistering statement issued on July 7, DPP National Publicity Secretary Shadric Namalomba insisted there was no alliance, no agreement, no memorandum of understanding, and absolutely no negotiations taking place between the two parties.

"Let this be clear, this claim is entirely untrue," the statement thundered.

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"SAP's statement is a calculated deception designed to mislead Malawians and manufacture a false sense of legitimacy by associating itself with the ruling party."

Namalomba didn't hold back, branding SAP's move a desperate act of political opportunism from a party with zero electoral wins to its name.

He accused SAP of shamelessly trying to piggyback on the DPP's reputation to boost its own standing - declaring furiously that his party "refuses to be their ladder to credibility."

The DPP urged ordinary Malawians to see through what it called a cheap stunt, insisting any real coalition would be announced properly - not sprung on the nation via a press release from what it dismissed as a party with no electoral footprint.

"Any genuine coalition would be announced through proper party structure and communicated directly to the nation, not through a dubious press release from a party with no electoral footprint," the statement added.

Namalomba insisted the DPP remains united, focused and totally unshaken by what he branded "baseless propaganda" from a party desperate for relevance.

The party has now demanded the media and public completely disregard SAP's claim - and gone even further, calling on SAP to immediately and publicly grovel with a retraction and apology to both the DPP and the Malawian people over the row.

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