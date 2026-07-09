Angola and Congo Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Luanda — Angola and the Republic of the Congo discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation on Tuesday in Luanda, focusing on regional issues and identifying new partnership opportunities in sectors of mutual interest.

These matters were addressed during a meeting granted by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Esmeralda Mendonça, to the Ambassador of the Republic of the Congo to Angola, David Madouka.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to ANGOP, the Congolese diplomat highlighted the historical, fraternal, and geographical ties uniting the two countries, noting that these form a solid foundation for deepening bilateral cooperation.

The two officials also exchanged views on the upcoming African Union Summit dedicated to conflicts in Africa and addressed challenges related to peace, security, and stability on the continent.

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On this occasion, David Madouka described peace as an indispensable element for the progress of African states and expressed satisfaction with the levels of stability Angola has achieved.

In this regard, he praised the progress made in the country's infrastructure modernization and economic growth.

In the economic sphere, the ambassador expressed the Republic of the Congo's interest in holding an Angola-Congo Economic Forum, aiming to bring businesspeople together, encourage investment, boost bilateral trade, and identify new areas of cooperation between the public and private sectors.

Esmeralda Mendonça welcomed the proposal, noting that the initiative could contribute to increased trade, the establishment of new business partnerships, and the strengthening of economic integration between the two countries.

She also advocated for better leveraging the existing cooperation potential between Angola and the Republic of the Congo to foster mutual benefits and sustainable development.

During the meeting, she also reported on the efforts undertaken by the Angolan Executive to boost economic growth, improve living conditions for the population, and consolidate national development.

The Secretary of State reiterated Angola's readiness to strengthen cooperation with the Republic of the Congo across all areas of mutual interest.

Another topic discussed was the upcoming Angola-Congo Bilateral Commission, viewed by both parties as a key mechanism for assessing the status of existing cooperation, reviewing current legal instruments, and identifying new areas for future agreements.

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Cooperation in the education sector was also addressed, with both diplomats expressing interest in fostering an exchange of experiences to advance their respective education systems. ART/DOJ