Angola: Lobito Corridor Secures $753 Million in Financing

Luanda — A financing package of $753 million for the modernization and operation of the Lobito Corridor has recently been finalized, according to the Ministry of Transport.

In a statement sent to ANGOP on Tuesday, the Ministry of Transport indicated that the financial close--which implements agreements signed in December 2025 in Washington, D.C.--marks another step toward realizing the Angolan government's strategic vision for the development of the Lobito Corridor.

The Ministry highlighted that this milestone solidifies Angola's position as a key logistics and commercial hub for African economic integration and for connecting regional markets to global trade supply chains.

The financing package comprises $553 million provided by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and $200 million from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).

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According to the statement, the funding--secured by the Lobito Atlantic Railway consortium--will support the rehabilitation, modernization, and long-term operation of the approximately 1,300-kilometer railway line.

It notes that the planned upgrades are expected to increase the corridor's transport capacity tenfold, reaching approximately 4.6 million tons per year, thereby contributing to an estimated 30% reduction in logistics costs associated with transporting goods and strategic raw materials.

The statement notes that Transport Minister Ricardo D'Abreu recently affirmed that the financial close of this project confirms the soundness of the Angolan government's strategic vision for the Lobito Corridor and the confidence international partners have in the transformative potential of Angolan infrastructure.

The minister highlighted that the Lobito Corridor is now a strategic asset--both nationally and across the continent--capable of bringing economies closer together, generating investment opportunities, promoting industrialization, and strengthening Angola's position as a prime Atlantic gateway to markets in Central and Southern Africa.

Considered one of the most significant cross-border infrastructure projects currently under development in Africa, the Lobito Corridor enhances regional connectivity.

The project, which links the Port of Lobito to the mining belt of Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), will boost value chains in the mining, agricultural, and industrial sectors and contribute to job creation, knowledge transfer, and the revitalization of local economies. AMC/DC/DOJ