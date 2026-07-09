Angola: Operation 'Authenticity' Seizes Over 100,000 Expired Pharmaceutical Products

6 July 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Catete — Over 100,000 units of various expired medicines, which were on sale at the Km30 informal market in the municipality of Sequele, province of Icolo & Bengo, were seized on Monday (06) by the National Police.

The action triggered by the police force was part of a micro-operation dubbed "Autenticidade" [Authenticity], aimed at discouraging the illegal sale of medicines under inadvisable conditions, thereby preserving public health.

The information was made official in a police press release to which ANGOP had access, adding that during the same operation, two national citizens aged 46 and 50 were caught red-handed, detained, and publicly presented, as suspected perpetrators of the crime of illegal practice of the pharmaceutical profession.

In the document, the spokesperson for the Provincial Command of the National Police in Icolo & Bengo, Superintendent Euler Matari, stated that the Sequele Municipal Command involved its departments of Criminal Investigation, Police Intelligence, and Public Order in the aforementioned operation, which will be ongoing, aiming to dismantle illegal medicine trading sites in that municipality.

The officer further added that this criminal practice constitutes an assault on public health, exposing citizens to permanent risk, health complications, or even death.

Those involved will be referred to the Public Prosecutor's Office for legal proceedings.

AJQ/CF/jmc

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