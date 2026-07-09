Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Pushes Value Addition in China

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called for stronger trade and investment ties with China, saying Namibia is committed to adding value to its natural resources before exporting to create jobs.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made the remarks on Wednesday during a meeting with Communist Party of China Sichuan provincial committee secretary Wang Xiaohui and Sichuan province governor Shi Xiaolin as part of her state visit to China.

In a statement, the Presidency says Namibia's long-standing relationship with China dates back to the country's liberation struggle and that Nandi-Ndaitwah's administration is building on the foundation laid by the late founding president Sam Nujoma and successive leaders.

She said she was accompanied by Cabinet ministers and Namibian business leaders to deepen bilateral relations and create new trade opportunities between businesses in the two countries.

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"Namibia's focus is no longer only on exporting raw materials but on processing its natural resources locally to create jobs and boost industrial development," reads the statement.

The president said the visit presents an opportunity for Namibia and China to expand cooperation in trade, investment and value addition.

Xiaohui has welcomed the Namibian delegation, saying Nandi-Ndaitwah's decision to include China in one of her first state visits outside Africa reflects the strength of bilateral relations.

He says China remains committed to strengthening cooperation with Namibia and facilitating partnerships between Namibian and Chinese businesses.

Xiaohui highlights China's support for Namibia during its struggle for independence, saying the president's visit, particularly to the Sichuan province, would further deepen economic cooperation and bilateral ties between the two countries.