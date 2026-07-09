Sudanese Journalists Union Honors Minister Al-Eiser for Supporting Return Initiative

8 July 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Cairo, July 8, 2026 (SUNA) -- The General Union of Sudanese Journalists honored Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism, Khalid Al-Eiser, in recognition of his major role in facilitating the return of Sudanese media professionals and creatives from Egypt through the voluntary return initiative, in cooperation with the Al-Amal (Hope) Committee for the Voluntary Return of Sudanese Nationals.

The minister's award was received on his behalf by Sudan's Cultural Attaché at the Sudanese Embassy in Cairo, Dr. Asim Ahmed Hassan.

The honoring ceremony was attended by Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for Sudan Affairs Ambassador Yasser Sorour, Secretary-General of the Zakat Chamber Dr. Yahya Al-Qamrawi, Ambassador Ali Mahdi, the Executive Office of the Al-Amal Committee for Voluntary Return headed by Eng. Mohamed Wada'a, Deputy Chairman of the Journalists Union Mohamed Al-Fateh, Secretary-General of the Union Salah Omar Al-Sheikh, along with a number of journalists and media professionals.

The recognition received wide interaction among members of the Sudanese community in Egypt and those concerned with the voluntary return initiative. Many described the efforts of Al-Amal Committee as a model of national responsibility and social solidarity amid the exceptional circumstances facing Sudan.

It is worth noting that Point Cargo Air Freight Company sponsored the honoring ceremony.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.