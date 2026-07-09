Sudanese Journalists Union Honors Minister Al-Eiser for Supporting Return Initiative

Cairo, July 8, 2026 (SUNA) -- The General Union of Sudanese Journalists honored Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism, Khalid Al-Eiser, in recognition of his major role in facilitating the return of Sudanese media professionals and creatives from Egypt through the voluntary return initiative, in cooperation with the Al-Amal (Hope) Committee for the Voluntary Return of Sudanese Nationals.

The minister's award was received on his behalf by Sudan's Cultural Attaché at the Sudanese Embassy in Cairo, Dr. Asim Ahmed Hassan.

The honoring ceremony was attended by Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for Sudan Affairs Ambassador Yasser Sorour, Secretary-General of the Zakat Chamber Dr. Yahya Al-Qamrawi, Ambassador Ali Mahdi, the Executive Office of the Al-Amal Committee for Voluntary Return headed by Eng. Mohamed Wada'a, Deputy Chairman of the Journalists Union Mohamed Al-Fateh, Secretary-General of the Union Salah Omar Al-Sheikh, along with a number of journalists and media professionals.

The recognition received wide interaction among members of the Sudanese community in Egypt and those concerned with the voluntary return initiative. Many described the efforts of Al-Amal Committee as a model of national responsibility and social solidarity amid the exceptional circumstances facing Sudan.

It is worth noting that Point Cargo Air Freight Company sponsored the honoring ceremony.