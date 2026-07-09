Somalia: Somaliland Launches Groundbreaking Seawater Desalination Project

Hargeisa — Somaliland on Wednesday launched construction of a major seawater desalination project in the coastal district of Saylac, marking what officials described as one of the country's most significant investments in water infrastructure to address chronic water shortages.

The project was officially inaugurated during a groundbreaking ceremony led by the Minister of Water Resources Development Mohamed Abdimalik Ahmed, bringing together government officials, engineers and local community representatives.

Located along Somaliland's Gulf of Aden coastline, the planned desalination facility is expected to convert seawater into potable water, providing a sustainable source of clean drinking water for Saylac District and surrounding communities that have long faced water scarcity due to recurrent droughts and limited freshwater resources.

Officials said the initiative forms part of the government's broader strategy to strengthen water security, expand access to safe drinking water and build resilience against the impacts of climate change.

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Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Water Resources Development said the project represents a long-term investment in Somaliland's development, noting that access to reliable water supplies is essential for public health, economic growth and sustainable development.

The ministry said the desalination plant is expected to reduce dependence on seasonal water sources and expensive water trucking while supporting future population growth and economic activity in the western coastal region.

Government officials described the project as one of the largest investments in Somaliland's water sector and said it reflects increasing efforts to modernize critical infrastructure through innovative technologies.

The Saylac project comes as Somaliland continues to expand investments in water supply systems, dams, boreholes and climate-resilient infrastructure to improve access to clean water across the country.

Further technical details, including the project's production capacity, construction timeline and financing arrangements, were not disclosed during the groundbreaking ceremony.

If completed as planned, the desalination plant is expected to become a key component of Somaliland's long-term water security strategy, providing a dependable freshwater source for coastal communities while supporting regional development initiatives.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)