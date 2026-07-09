Somalia: IGAD Steps Up Support for Somalia's Ratification and Implementation of the Free Movement of Persons Protocol

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on Wednesday intensified its support to Somalia to accelerate the ratification and implementation of the IGAD Protocol on Free Movement of Persons. As part of these efforts, an IGAD delegation held separate meetings with leaders of Somali trade unions and journalists. The engagements form part of IGAD's ongoing activities in Somalia to support the implementation of the Protocol.

The IGAD delegation visited the headquarters of the Federation of Somali Trade Unions (FESTU), where it met with the federation's leadership. Discussions focused on strengthening support for the ratification and implementation of the Protocol, improving labour migration governance, promoting safe, orderly and regular labour mobility and ensuring that the Protocol delivers tangible benefits for workers, employers and society as a whole.

During the meeting, FESTU reaffirmed its full support for the ratification and implementation of the IGAD Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, describing it as a people-centred agreement that serves the interests of citizens. The federation said the protocol would create new opportunities for workers, businesses and young people while promoting regional economic integration and facilitating regular labour mobility across the region.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

FESTU General Secretary Omar Faruk Osman said: "The IGAD Protocol on Free Movement of Persons is an agreement designed for the people, and it is the people who will benefit from it. It will create significant opportunities for employment, trade and economic development while strengthening regional integration. Somali trade unions fully support the ratification and implementation of this protocol because it promotes decent work, protects the rights of migrant workers, improves livelihoods and facilitates safe, orderly and regular labour mobility. We stand ready to work closely with the government, employers and IGAD to ensure that this protocol delivers meaningful benefits for the people of Somalia."

Following the meeting, the IGAD delegation held a dialogue with Somali journalists at FESTU headquarters. Hosted by the Federation of Somali Trade Unions, the discussion highlighted the important role of the media in supporting the ratification and implementation of the Protocol by raising public awareness, providing accurate and balanced information and helping citizens understand the opportunities arising from free movement, regional integration and labour mobility.

Addressing the journalists, Lucy Daxbacher, IGAD Senior Programme Coordinator, said: "The Protocol on Free Movement of Persons is fundamentally about improving the lives of the people of the IGAD region. The media is therefore a vital partner in supporting its implementation. Accurate, balanced and responsible reporting can help the public understand the opportunities the Protocol offers while strengthening public confidence in regional integration, labour mobility and economic development across the region."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These engagements took place alongside a three-day national workshop launched by IGAD in Mogadishu on Tuesday. The workshop has brought together representatives of the Federal Government of Somalia, trade unions, employers' organisations and key government institutions to discuss practical measures for accelerating the ratification and implementation of the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons. Concluding on Thursday, the workshop is also focusing on strengthening labour migration governance, promoting social dialogue and reinforcing regional cooperation.

Somalia is among the IGAD Member States that have signed the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons. IGAD's ongoing support demonstrates its commitment to assisting Somalia in completing the ratification and implementation process, thereby advancing regional integration, expanding economic opportunities and facilitating the free movement of people across the Horn of Africa.