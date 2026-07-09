Zimbabwean Man Wanted in UK Over Alleged Murder of Wife and Two Daughters

A 45-year-old British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage is being sought by police in the United Kingdom in connection with the alleged murder of his wife and two daughters.

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, who is also known as Mark, has been named by Bedfordshire Police as the prime suspect following the discovery of the bodies of three family members at a house in Great Denham, Bedford, on Monday.

Police believe Tshuma travelled from London's Heathrow Airport to Zimbabwe on Saturday and are appealing for him to surrender to authorities.

The victims have been identified as his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma (42), who was commonly known as Zandile, and their daughters Natalie (15) and Nala (5).

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According to Bedfordshire Police, the family had not been seen for several days before officers forced entry into the property, where they found the three deceased.

Detective Inspector Lee Martin appealed directly to Tshuma to hand himself over.

"Mark, unthinkable harm has been caused to those around you, and this has left your relatives and friends utterly devastated," he said.

"Criminal investigation knows no borders. We are actively working with national and international agencies to pursue every available line of enquiry to track you down.

"Please do the right thing, come forward and hand yourself in to local authorities."

Police have urged anyone with information about Tshuma's whereabouts to contact Bedfordshire Police or report anonymously through Crimestoppers.