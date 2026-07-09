South Africa: Over 1,000 in Western Cape Initiated on Lenacapavir - South African News Briefs - July 9, 2026

Western Cape Tops 1,100 Lenacapavir HIV Prevention Injections

More than 1,100 people in the Western Cape have opted for the new long-acting HIV prevention injection, Lenacapavir, since its rollout in June, according to the provincial health department. The province has administered 1,140 injections from an initial stock of 29,000 doses in high-risk areas. Gauteng has reached 6,000 recipients. Lenacapavir, which offers up to 28 weeks of protection and is more than 96% effective at preventing HIV infection. It complements existing prevention methods such as daily oral PrEP and condoms.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Legal Chief Arrested

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Suspended City of Ekurhuleni Head of Legal Services Kemi Behari has been arrested, reports EWN. Behari was implicated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry after evidence emerged that he allegedly shielded tainted Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality Police Department (EMPD) Chief Julius Mkhwanazi from disciplinary action. He was arrested at the city's Germiston offices. In 2023, the Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) found that Mkhwanazi should face urgent disciplinary action over his alleged relationship with alleged crime boss Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala.

Second Suspect Arrested in ANC Councillor Sicelo Mleve Murder

Eastern Cape police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of ANC ward councillor Sicelo Mleve, reports EWN. Mleve was gunned down during a community meeting in Zwide last month. The latest suspect, 21-year-old Ahlumile Stofile, was arrested on Monday and is due to appear alongside co-accused Lufunolwethu Nyodi in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Friday for a formal bail application. Police say investigations into the killing are continuing as they pursue those responsible.

More South African news