Zimbabwe: Alleged Grace Mugabe Bouncers Leave Mazowe Miners Injured

A violent confrontation at a gold mining site in Mazowe has placed former First Lady Grace Mugabe back at the centre of controversy, after miners alleged they were assaulted by men accompanying her during a dispute over mining claims on land associated with her family.

Several miners sustained serious injuries during the incident, according to sources familiar with the matter and individuals who said they witnessed the events unfold.

The clash reportedly occurred at a mining operation that sources say has been active for close to two decades. Those sources allege that Grace Mugabe arrived at the site accompanied by armed security personnel and bouncers, some of whom were allegedly wearing face masks.

According to multiple accounts, Mugabe was seeking the owner of the mining operation, whom she allegedly accused of occupying the land illegally. The owner was reportedly not present at the mine at the time.

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Witnesses told this publication that tensions escalated after attempts to locate the mine owner proved unsuccessful. Sources allege that those accompanying the former First Lady ordered workers and miners to leave the premises immediately.

What followed, according to the miners, was chaos.

Several workers alleged they were assaulted during the confrontation, suffering injuries that required medical attention. Photographs and medical records relating to the alleged injuries had not yet been independently verified by publication time.

Three suspects linked to the alleged assault were reportedly arrested and were assisting police with investigations at Mazowe Police Station on Tuesday evening, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

The latest allegations revive scrutiny over Grace Mugabe's long and often controversial association with land and mining disputes in Mazowe and beyond.

During the administration of her late husband, former president Robert Mugabe, Grace Mugabe faced repeated accusations from farmers, businesses and residents over land acquisitions and evictions linked to properties under her control, allegations she and her representatives have previously denied.

One of the most prominent disputes involved residents and farmers in Mazowe who accused the former First Lady of forcing them off land earmarked for her agricultural operations. Over the years, her name has also surfaced in disputes involving mining interests in the mineral-rich district north of Harare.

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The former First Lady has consistently maintained that she has acted within the confines of the law in matters involving her properties and business interests.

Police investigations are expected to determine whether the allegations result in criminal charges and whether investigators believe there is any link between those arrested and the former First Lady.