Africa: Understanding South Africa's Whistleblowing Ecosystem - Key Insights From the Literature Review

analysis

Despite the critical role whistleblowers play in exposing corruption and strengthening accountability, many individuals who report wrongdoing continue to face significant personal, professional, and financial risks.

The Literature Review on South Africa's Whistleblowing Ecosystem explores this reality through an analysis of academic research, legislative critiques, civil society reports, and international best practices. Drawing on the work of leading scholars and practitioners, the review examines the factors shaping whistleblowing in South Africa and identifies key barriers to effective protection and accountability.

The review is based on the hypothesis that South Africa's whistleblowing ecosystem is structurally misaligned. While high levels of corruption and maladministration create a strong need for disclosures, the number of individuals willing and able to report wrongdoing remains constrained by inadequate protections, weak institutional responses, socio-economic vulnerability, and power imbalances.

Designed for policymakers, public institutions, civil society organisations, researchers, legal practitioners, employers, and anti-corruption advocates, the review provides a contextual and analytical foundation for evidence-based reform. It supports broader research, advocacy, and policy discussions aimed at strengthening whistleblower protection and building a more effective accountability ecosystem in South Africa.

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