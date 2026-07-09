Zimbabwe Prosecuted 53 High-Profile Corruption Cases, Recovered U.S.$51.2 Million in Criminal Assets in 2025

THE National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) says it completed 53 high-profile corruption and economic crime cases in 2025, achieving a 77.94% case clearance rate.

Healthcommunity informationDeputy Prosecutor General Chris Mutangadura said the cases were handled by the NPA's Economic Crimes and Anti-Corruption Unit, a specialised division established to prosecute corruption, complex financial crimes, money laundering and other economic offences.

Speaking at the Integrity and Accountability Summit, Mutangadura said the unit received 68 corruption and economic crime cases during the year, with 53 completed while the remainder progressed through different stages of the judicial process.

"The Unit received 68 corruption and economic crime cases during the year. Of these, 53 high-profile cases were completed, while the remainder progressed through various stages of the judicial process, including matters awaiting judgment, under legal review and at defence stage.

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"This translated into a commendable 77.94 percent case clearance rate.

He said the outstanding cases were at various stages, including awaiting judgment, under legal review and at the defence stage.

Mutangadura said the figures represented more than just statistics, arguing that successful prosecutions helped protect public resources and strengthen accountability.

"Behind every successfully prosecuted corruption case lies public money protected, public confidence restored and constitutional accountability reinforced," he said.

Mutangadura said the fight against corruption had also moved beyond securing convictions, with authorities now focusing on recovering proceeds obtained through criminal activities.

To support this effort, the NPA established the Asset Forfeiture and International Cooperation Unit, which is responsible for preserving and recovering assets linked to crime, as well as coordinating extraditions and mutual legal assistance with other countries.

He said the unit secured preservation and forfeiture orders worth US$51.2 million in 2025.

"During 2025 alone, the Unit secured preservation and forfeiture orders amounting to USD 51.2 million, comprising preservation orders valued at USD 18.9 million and forfeiture orders amounting to USD 32.3 million."