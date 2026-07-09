Zimbabwe Transfers Wildlife to Equatorial Guinea Under Conservation Deal

Zimbabwe has begun capturing and relocating selected wildlife species to Equatorial Guinea under a government-to-government conservation agreement aimed at restoring animal populations in the Central African country's protected areas.

Africatravel guideThe Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) said the translocation follows a formal request from the Government of Equatorial Guinea for technical assistance to rebuild wildlife populations and strengthen biodiversity conservation.

ZimParks spokesperson Luckmore Safuli said the exercise involves only a limited number of common plains game species and would not threaten Zimbabwe's wildlife populations.

"The capture and translocation initiative is being undertaken in response to a formal request from the Government of Equatorial Guinea for technical support to restore selected wildlife populations and strengthen biodiversity conservation within its protected areas," Safuli said in a statement on Wednesday.

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The operation comes as Zimbabwe continues to position itself as one of Africa's leading wildlife management countries, exporting conservation expertise through regional and bilateral partnerships.

According to ZimParks, wildlife experts carried out ecological and habitat suitability assessments before approving the programme.

Safuli said before implementation, ecological and habitat suitability assessments were conducted by wildlife experts, confirming that the proposed release sites are appropriate and that the programme will support long-term conservation, ecotourism development and sustainable community livelihoods.

He said the animals being moved were selected from healthy and sustainable populations and that their removal would not harm Zimbabwe's ecosystems.

Africatravel guide"The species involved are common plains game found in healthy and sustainable populations in Zimbabwe. Their removal has been guided by scientific assessments to ensure there is no adverse impact on Zimbabwe's biodiversity, ecological integrity or wildlife populations," he said.

Safuli also dismissed concerns that endangered animals were being exported, saying the translocated species are not under threat.

"The species being translocated are not threatened or endangered. The capture, handling and transportation processes are being carried out by experienced wildlife professionals in accordance with Zimbabwe's law, internationally accepted animal welfare standards, and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Live Animals Regulations," he said.

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He said Zimbabwe remained committed to responsible wildlife management and strengthening conservation partnerships across Africa.

Zimbabwe is home to some of Africa's largest wildlife populations, including elephants, buffalo and a wide range of plains game, and has extensive experience in wildlife translocation programmes.

Authorities have previously moved animals within the country and to neighbouring states to manage overpopulation, restore ecosystems and reduce human-wildlife conflict.