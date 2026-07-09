Zimbabwe: Canada Applauds Zimbabwe's Whistleblower Bill, Urges Swift Action Against Corruption

CANADA has welcomed Zimbabwe's move to gazette the Whistleblower Protection Bill, describing it as a major step towards strengthening accountability and protecting individuals who expose corruption and other wrongdoing in the public interest.

Healthcommunity informationSpeaking at the Integrity and Accountability Summit organised by Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) in Harare, Canada's Ambassador Adler Aristilde said the proposed law, which is now before Parliament, marked significant progress in the country's efforts to strengthen governance and combat corruption.

The ambassador also praised TIZ for its advocacy and technical input in the drafting of the Bill, saying the inclusive legislative process had allowed civil society organisations to make meaningful contributions to strengthening the proposed law.

"We welcome and commend the Government of Zimbabwe for the recent gazetting of the Whistleblower Protection Bill, now before Parliament. This is a significant step toward strengthening accountability systems and protecting individuals who expose wrongdoing in the public interest.

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"We also commend Transparency International Zimbabwe for its important advocacy and technical contributions to the development of the Bill, as well as the constructive collaboration supported by partners, including the Embassy of Canada and the Embassy of Sweden.

"These efforts demonstrate that meaningful progress is possible when institutions, communities and partners work together," the ambassador said.

The envoy, however, cautioned that passing the Bill alone would not be enough, saying the fight against corruption required sustained commitment and strong institutions to ensure effective implementation.

The ambassador reaffirmed Canada's commitment to supporting Zimbabwe's governance reforms, saying Ottawa would continue working with the government and development partners to promote accountable institutions, gender equality and inclusive governance.

Healthcommunity information"Canada remains committed to working alongside Zimbabwe and its partners in support of inclusive governance, gender equality, and accountable institutions. We value our partnership with you and look forward to continuing our collaboration toward a more inclusive future for all," the ambassador added.

The Whistleblower and Witness Protection Bill seeks to establish a legal framework for the protection of individuals who report corruption, fraud and other unlawful conduct.

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It also provides safeguards against retaliation, victimisation or intimidation of whistleblowers and witnesses, while creating mechanisms for the confidential reporting and investigation of wrongdoing.