Tanzania: Msigwa Hails Tanzanian Patriotism in Safeguarding Their Country's Peace and Stability

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government's Chief Spokesperson and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Gerson Msigwa, has commended Tanzanians for ignoring calls to engage in activities aimed at disrupting peace on July 7, saying their response demonstrated patriotism and a commitment to safeguarding the country's stability.

Msigwa made the remarks today, July 8, 2026, during his visit to the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (Sabasaba), currently taking place at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Grounds in Dar es Salaam.

He said there are individuals both inside and outside the country attempting to persuade Tanzanians to engage in actions that could undermine the national economy, but citizens had shown wisdom by refusing to participate.

"I would like to sincerely congratulate Tanzanians. They rejected the nonsense that had been planned for July 7. It failed in the name of Jesus. That is the strength of Tanzanians. Let us continue in that spirit," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Msigwa said the country cannot achieve its development ambitions if citizens continue to spend time on conflicts, complaints, and activities that disrupt peace instead of focusing on productive economic activities.

"Let us stop wasting time on things that do not benefit us," he emphasized.

He noted that no country has built a strong economy by halting production, but rather by ensuring its people work hard while maintaining peace and stability.

He added that even those encouraging Tanzanians to destabilize the country continue working diligently in the nations where they reside, benefiting from the peace and stability in those countries.

"They want us to remain in the streets, stop farming, stop doing business, stop mining, and stop earning an income. If we do that, we will only be harming ourselves. Take advice from others, but use your own judgment," he said.

Msigwa further stressed that the calm and restraint demonstrated by Tanzanians should continue so that the country remains an island of peace, an attractive destination for investment, and a favorable environment for economic development.

Speaking about Tanzania's Development Vision 2050, he said the country's development targets are achievable if every Tanzanian increases productivity and actively participates in national development efforts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that the current average annual income per Tanzanian stands at approximately 3.5m/-, with the goal of increasing it to 18m/- by 2050.

"Reaching that target is entirely possible if we decide to do so. We have no room for foolishness. Farmers should produce more, miners should increase production, businesspeople should work even harder, and everyone should strive to do three times more than they are doing now," he said.

He added that increasing productivity would accelerate economic growth, reduce poverty, raise household incomes, and improve the delivery of social services, including reducing deaths associated with the inability to afford medical treatment and other essential needs.