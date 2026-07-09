Zimbabwe: Constitutional Amendment Marks New Era for Zimbabwe - Govt

The government has described the enactment of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Act No. 3 of 2026 as a landmark reform that ushers in a new constitutional era saying the changes are designed to strengthen governance, improve policy continuity and support the country's long-term development agenda.

In a statement issued following President Emmerson Mnangagwa's assent to the legislation, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Zhemu Soda said the constitutional amendments represented a national achievement rather than the success of any individual or political party.

"His Excellency President E.D. Mnangagwa has assented to the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3, which has now been gazetted into law. Constitutional Amendment Act Number 3 of 2026 is a milestone that ushers in a new constitutional dispensation for our beloved country - Zimbabwe," Dr Soda said.

He said the reforms reflected the views expressed by Zimbabweans during the constitutional amendment process.

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"This achievement belongs not to any one individual, party, or institution. It belongs to the people of this great nation. Zimbabwean citizens raised their voices in unison, shaping the destiny of our nation," he said.

According to the minister, Parliament received 540 037 written submissions while 67 688 submissions were made during public hearings held across the country.

Dr Soda said 537 102 written submissions supported the Bill, compared with 2 935 that opposed it, while 67 302 people backed the proposed amendments during public hearings, compared with 386 who were against them.

He described the process as one of the most extensive constitutional reform exercises undertaken in Zimbabwe.

The minister also highlighted the parliamentary vote that approved the amendments, saying the Bill secured the constitutionally required two-thirds majority.

According to the statement, 216 Members of the National Assembly voted in favour of the Bill against 42 opposed while the Senate approved it by 75 votes to four.

Parliament later adopted the Senate amendments by 226 votes to 41, figures the minister said demonstrated broad legislative support for the reforms.

Dr Soda said the amendments were intended to create a stronger governance framework by addressing electoral cycles and reinforcing state institutions.

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"Constitutional Amendment Act No.3 (CAA3) is more than an amendment; it is a milestone representing our collective resolve to create a more coherent governance framework by addressing electoral cycles, strengthening our institutions, and improving policy continuity."

He added that the constitutional reform process had involved public consultations, parliamentary debate and committee scrutiny, which he said had been conducted in a lawful and inclusive manner.

The minister called on Zimbabweans to focus on national development following the enactment of the legislation.

"Let us now continue in unity and focus on the task before us: building a prosperous, peaceful, and united Zimbabwe. Let us honour the trust that the people have placed in their institutions by working tirelessly to improve the lives of all Zimbabweans. CAA3 is not an end; it is a beginning. It is the foundation upon which we will build a brighter future for generations to come," he said.

The constitutional amendments introduce sweeping changes to Zimbabwe's governance framework, including extending presidential and parliamentary terms from five to seven years, replacing direct presidential elections with elections by Parliament, and restructuring several constitutional institutions.

The reforms have generated significant political debate, with supporters arguing they will provide policy stability while critics contend, they alter key democratic provisions of the 2013 Constitution.