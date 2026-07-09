Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Hosts New U.S. Chargé d'Affaires for Defence Talks

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on Wednesday hosted the new United States Chargé d'Affaires to Uganda, Mikael (Mika) Cleverley, for talks aimed at strengthening defence cooperation and broader bilateral relations between Uganda and the United States.

The meeting, held in Fort Portal, marked Cleverley's first official engagement with Uganda's military leadership since assuming his role last month following the departure of former United States Ambassador to Uganda William W. Popp.

The discussions focused on areas of mutual interest, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to maintaining and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

Welcoming the new US envoy, Gen Kainerugaba commended Washington's longstanding partnership with Uganda, particularly in military training, counter-terrorism, health and regional security.

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He also highlighted the contribution of American-supported programmes in sectors such as education, agriculture and infrastructure development, saying they have benefited many Ugandans.

The CDF, however, raised concerns over continued travel advisories issued by the United States government, saying they have affected Uganda's tourism sector, which he described as a major contributor to the economy and livelihoods.

"The partnership between Uganda and the United States has delivered tangible benefits to our people across several sectors. We also remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all visitors to Uganda," Gen Kainerugaba said.

Cleverley thanked the CDF for hosting him and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to deepening cooperation with Uganda.

"I look forward to working closely with Uganda to further strengthen the strong foundation of cooperation that already exists between our two countries," Cleverley said.

The meeting was attended by the Commander Land Forces, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga; Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security, Maj Gen Richard Otto; and journalist and PLU Director of Communications Andrew Mujuni Mwenda.

Uganda and the United States have maintained security cooperation for several years, including collaboration on counter-terrorism efforts, peacekeeping operations and regional security initiatives, particularly in the fight against extremist groups in the region.