Kenya: CS Kagwe Warns Antimicrobial Resistance Could Lock Kenya Out of Global Meat Markets

Nairobi — Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned that antimicrobial resistance (AMR), fuelled by the misuse of veterinary medicines, poses a growing threat to public health and could shut Kenya out of lucrative international meat markets.

Speaking during the opening of the Kenya Meat Conference 2026 in Nyeri, Kagwe said antimicrobial resistance is no longer merely a veterinary concern but has evolved into a national economic, food security and public health challenge.

He noted that global estimates link AMR to approximately 5.5 million deaths annually, with Kenya among the countries significantly affected by the growing crisis.

"Responsible use of veterinary medicines is becoming a passport to international markets," Kagwe said, warning that failure to comply with international standards on antimicrobial residues could reverse years of negotiations aimed at securing market access for Kenyan meat products.

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To strengthen compliance, the government is reinforcing the roles of the Kenya Veterinary Board and the Veterinary Medicines Directorate to ensure veterinary medicines are prescribed and administered under the supervision of licensed professionals.

The Cabinet Secretary said the government is implementing wide-ranging reforms in the livestock sector, including the National Livestock Vaccination Programme and increased investment in the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute to increase annual vaccine production from 45 million to more than 70 million doses.

He added that the government is rolling out the Livestock Identification and Traceability System (LITS) alongside the Animal Identification and Traceability System (ANITRAC) to improve transparency and accountability across the livestock value chain.

According to Kagwe, modern consumers and export markets increasingly demand traceability, food safety and transparency, making these essential requirements for participation in international trade.

The Cabinet Secretary also condemned illegal donkey slaughter, describing it as a threat to food safety, public health and Kenya's export ambitions.

Despite the 2020 ban on commercial donkey slaughter, Kagwe said illegal operations continue, with more than 700 donkeys reportedly slaughtered every month. He directed his ministry to strengthen policy interventions and enforcement measures against those involved in the illicit trade.

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On value addition, Kagwe called for greater investment in modern meat processing facilities, branding and certification to maximise returns from the livestock sector.

He said the government is working with county governments and private investors to modernise abattoirs and expand export-ready meat processing capacity.

The government is targeting an increase in livestock's contribution to Kenya's Gross Domestic Product from 12 percent to 20 percent while nearly doubling annual meat production to approximately 990,000 metric tonnes by 2028, a move expected to generate an estimated Sh450 billion annually.

Kagwe called for stronger collaboration among the national government, county administrations, researchers, financial institutions and private sector players to position Kenya as Africa's leading exporter of safe, traceable and high-quality meat products.

The two-day conference has brought together stakeholders from across the livestock value chain to discuss strategies for expanding Kenya's meat industry and unlocking new international markets for locally produced meat.