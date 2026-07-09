Kenya: Underage Boy Rescued As Kajiado Rehab Shut Over Child Abuse, Torture and Illegal Detention

Nairobi — Authorities have ordered the immediate closure of the Ehsan Rehabilitation Centre following the rescue of a 14-year-old boy and the discovery of alleged child abuse, physical assault, illegal detention and other serious violations at the facility.

The underage boy was among victims rescued during a dawn raid led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse in conjunction with a multi-agency team.

The discovery of the minor at the facility became a central factor in the decision to shut down the rehabilitation centre, with investigators citing violations of child protection laws and treatment standards.

The operation, which also led to the rescue of eight foreign nationals, established that the six-month-old facility had been admitting underage clients without evidence of legal safeguards, specialised services or compliance with child protection requirements.

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Investigators further established that the minor had allegedly been subjected to physical assault while under the facility's care.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa condemned the actions, describing them as a grave violation of children's rights and welfare.

"We strongly condemn the admission of a 14-year-old child into a rehabilitation facility under circumstances that indicated the minor had been subjected to physical assault. Such actions constitute a grave violation of the rights and welfare of the child and are contrary to the standards governing treatment and rehabilitation services in Kenya," Omerikwa said.

The child was immediately rescued and placed under the care of the Department of Children Services for protection and further intervention.

Investigators also found that the rehabilitation centre had been admitting and managing patients suffering from severe mental illnesses, including Schizophrenia, despite lacking a psychiatrist or specialised personnel required to safely manage such conditions.

Authorities said the practice exposed patients to significant health risks due to the absence of qualified medical supervision.

The inspection further uncovered allegations of serious human rights violations, including the existence of a so-called "strong room" allegedly used to confine clients.

Officials said the use of such facilities was inconsistent with accepted treatment standards and may amount to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

Investigators concluded that some patients appeared to be punished rather than rehabilitated, raising concerns that the facility operated more as a detention centre than a treatment institution.

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"Rehabilitation is a voluntary, therapeutic process founded on respect for human dignity, individual rights and professional standards of care," Omerikwa said.

"The involuntary detention of clients, including foreign nationals, without lawful authority or due process is unacceptable and contrary to the principles of ethical treatment."

He added that every individual seeking help for substance use disorders should be treated with dignity, compassion and in accordance with the law.

The multi-agency team has since recommended the immediate closure of the facility and referred the matter to law enforcement agencies for further investigations and possible prosecution of those responsible.

NACADA said it had intensified a nationwide crackdown on rogue rehabilitation centres and warned that institutions found violating the law or endangering the welfare of patients would face firm regulatory and legal action.

The agency said the operation sends a clear message that the exploitation and abuse of vulnerable individuals seeking recovery services, particularly children, will not be tolerated in Kenya.