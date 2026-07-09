Kenya: KNH Performs Kenya's First Minimally Invasive Esophagectomy in Landmark Medical Milestone

Nairobi — Kenyatta National Hospital has successfully performed Kenya's first Minimally Invasive Esophagectomy (MIE), marking a major breakthrough in the country's specialized surgical care and cancer treatment capabilities.

The historic procedure was carried out on a 43-year-old patient diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus, becoming the first operation of its kind to be conducted in Kenya.

According to the hospital, the patient underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy to shrink the tumour before doctors approved surgery following a comprehensive clinical assessment.

Unlike conventional open surgery, which requires large incisions in the chest and abdomen, the minimally invasive procedure was conducted through several small incisions using high-definition imaging technology and specialized laparoscopic instruments.

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During the operation, surgeons removed the diseased esophagus and reconstructed the digestive tract by reshaping the stomach into a tube before connecting it to the throat to create a new food passage.

The complex seven-hour operation was led by Joseph Mutie and Obed Makori alongside a multidisciplinary team of surgeons, anaesthesiologists, nurses and critical care specialists.

The procedure offered several advantages over conventional open surgery, including reduced blood loss, less postoperative pain, smaller scars, fewer respiratory complications and faster recovery times.

Hospital officials said no blood transfusion was required during the surgery due to minimal blood loss experienced during the operation.

The patient spent six days in the Critical Care Unit before being transferred to the general ward and is reportedly recovering well.

Doctors said postoperative assessments, including a chest X-ray conducted on the third day after surgery, showed no evidence of infection or chest-related complications.

The patient has since begun tolerating small amounts of soft food orally, an important indicator of successful digestive tract reconstruction and returning gastrointestinal function.

Speaking after the operation, lead surgeon Dr. Mutie described the achievement as a turning point for surgical care in Kenya.

"This is the first Minimally Invasive Esophagectomy performed in Kenya. It represents the global standard of care and demonstrates that Kenyan patients can now access world-class esophageal cancer surgery within our country."

Senior Director of Clinical Services Joel Lessan said the success of the procedure demonstrated the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration in modern healthcare.

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KNH Chief Executive Officer Richard Lesiyampe hailed the operation as a defining moment in the hospital's transformation agenda.

He said the achievement reaffirmed the institution's commitment to investing in advanced medical technology, specialist training and patient-centred care.

The milestone further strengthens KNH's position as Kenya's leading national referral and teaching hospital while expanding access to advanced, minimally invasive surgical procedures that meet international standards.

The breakthrough is expected to reduce the need for Kenyan patients to seek highly specialized esophageal cancer treatment abroad while enhancing the country's reputation as a regional hub for advanced medical care.