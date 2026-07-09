Kenya: Student Injured By Stray Bullet During Chaos At Gatundu North Public Event

Nairobi — A student from St Francis Girls High School Mang'u was injured after being struck by a stray bullet during chaos that erupted at a public event in Mang'u, Gatundu North Sub-County.

The incident occurred during a visit by Elijah Kururia and Alice Ng'ang'a to Mang'u Location for the groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed Mang'u Polytechnic and the planned Gatukuyu Police Station.

According to police reports, the proposed police station will be constructed near Stabex Petrol Station in Gatukuyu, with the exact acreage for the project yet to be determined.

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The event, which attracted an estimated 2,000 residents, also included the distribution of blankets to senior citizens aged 80 years and above as well as foodstuffs and financial assistance to members of the community.

However, tensions flared during the distribution exercise after a confrontation reportedly broke out between members of the public and individuals distributing the items from a Mitsubishi lorry.

Police said the situation escalated after one of the distributors allegedly pushed a person using crutches and struck a young man with a stick, prompting angry youths to confront him.

The individual was reportedly rescued and locked inside the lorry for his safety, but the crowd became increasingly agitated and began throwing stones at the vehicle and surrounding area.

Officers at the scene attempted to restore order but were eventually forced to fire warning shots into the air as the situation deteriorated.

During the commotion, a student from St Francis Girls High School Mang'u was struck by a bullet in the right leg just below the knee.

The student was rushed to Avenue Hospital where medical examinations revealed that the bullet remained lodged in muscle tissue.

Doctors recommended emergency surgery to remove the projectile.

Police said the student's condition was stable and investigations had commenced to establish the circumstances under which the injury occurred.

The event, which had begun at around 3:10pm, ended abruptly at approximately 7:00pm following the outbreak of violence.

Authorities are expected to review the incident as part of ongoing investigations into crowd control measures and the discharge of firearms during public events.