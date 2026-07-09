Kenya: Four Arrested Over Fake NIS Recruitment Scam After Job Seeker Loses Sh600,000

Nairobi — Detectives have arrested four suspects linked to an alleged employment fraud syndicate accused of conning unsuspecting job seekers by falsely promising to secure them jobs in the National Intelligence Service.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrests were made by officers from DCI Central in Nairobi following investigations into a complaint lodged by a victim who lost Sh600,000 after being promised employment at the intelligence agency.

According to investigators, the suspects allegedly convinced the complainant that they could facilitate her recruitment into the National Intelligence Service before issuing her with what appeared to be an official NIS calling letter claiming she had been successfully recruited.

The DCI identified the suspects as Patrick Kibor, Moses Tarus Kibor, Humphrey Ngeiywo Kutuli and Abraham Kimeli.

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The arrests followed intelligence-led operations in which detectives tracked down the four suspects believed to be part of the fraudulent recruitment network.

During the operation, officers recovered several documents suspected to have been used in the scheme. The documents have been submitted for forensic examination to determine their authenticity and establish the full scope of the alleged syndicate's activities.

The four suspects remain in police custody as detectives complete processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

"The suspects are currently in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment,"the DCI stated.

The DCI urged members of the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent recruitment schemes, emphasizing that hiring into government agencies follows established procedures and that applicants are not required to pay any money at any stage of the recruitment process.

The agency advised anyone asked to pay for employment opportunities in any government institution to treat the request as a scam and report it to law enforcement authorities immediately.