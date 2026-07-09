South Africa: Seven Killed in One Night, Most of Them Teenagers

Three men died and two were injured when gunmen opened fire on a group standing outside a tuck shop in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain.

Twenty minutes later, four people died and three were injured in a shooting at a house in Philippi East.

Seven people were killed and five were injured in two separate shootings in Cape Town on Wednesday night, 8 July. Most of those who died were teenagers.

Police say the first shooting happened at around 8:10pm at the corner of Laura Street and 8th Avenue in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain. Five men were standing outside a local tuck shop when armed men approached and opened fire. Three of them, aged 18, 19 and 51, died at the scene. Two more, aged 17 and 22, were taken to hospital.

About twenty minutes later, at 8:30pm, police responded to a shooting at a house in Marcus Garvey, Philippi East. Seven people were shot. Four of them, all aged between 17 and 20, died. The other three were admitted to hospital.

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Police have not said whether the two shootings are connected. No motive has been given for either attack, and police say this forms part of the ongoing investigation.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said additional officers have been deployed to both areas to increase visible policing and carry out crime prevention operations while the investigations continue.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or submit a tip anonymously through the MySAPS app. Police say all information will be treated confidentially.