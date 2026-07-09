Nigeria: Tinubu Orders Investigation Into Pfipc Scandal

| Gives ICPC 30 days to complete probe, submit report

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the activities of the so-called Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), describing it as a fictitious body with no legal backing.

According to a statement by the presidential spokesman, the President ordered the anti-graft agency to conclude its investigation and submit a comprehensive report within 30 days.

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The directive followed the discovery that the PFIPC was never established by the Federal Government and has no basis in any law, presidential instrument, executive approval or other lawful act of government.

The statement said one Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew had falsely presented himself as the Director-General of the PFIPC and claimed to be a presidential appointee.

The ICPC is expected to investigate the alleged forgery of appointment letters and other official government documents, the use of a false claim of presidential appointment to obtain official recognition and diplomatic support, including visa facilitation, as well as the opening of multiple bank accounts in the names of purported government agencies using allegedly forged documents.

President Tinubu also directed the commission to investigate the activities of the principal suspect and other collaborators, as well as the circumstances that enabled the fictitious body and the false claim of presidential appointment to gain an appearance of official legitimacy.

The investigation will examine the origin and use of the alleged forged official documents, the processes through which official recognition or diplomatic support may have been sought or obtained, the opening and operation of related bank accounts, the source and movement of funds, and the role of any public officials, private individuals, financial institutions or intermediaries who may have facilitated or participated in the alleged scheme.

The President further instructed the commission to identify weaknesses in government and institutional procedures that may have been exploited and recommend immediate measures to prevent a recurrence.

He also directed all ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government to cooperate fully with the ICPC by providing all relevant information, records and assistance required for the timely completion of the investigation.

According to the statement, President Tinubu stressed that the integrity of the Presidency and federal institutions must be protected against impersonation, forgery, abuse of official identity and the exploitation of loopholes in the public service.

He directed that anyone found culpable should be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

Fake Agency: No Petition Before Us -- Senate

The Senate, on Tuesday, through its spokesperson, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (Ekiti South), said there was no petition before the Red Chamber to dabble in the controversy surrounding the alleged fake agency reportedly headed by a fake Director-General, Adeniyi Adeyemi Mathew.

Recall that in the past few weeks, controversy has engulfed the polity over the allegedly non-existent Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), involving the alleged fake DG and the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

While the Chief of Staff disowned the agency and its purported DG by raising the alarm, the DG countered by alleging that the PFIPC is well known to the Presidency through Gbajabiamila, who, according to him, collected N400 million from him for the appointment and demanded 48 per cent of the N1.3 billion appropriated for the agency in the 2026 budget.

Responding to journalists' questions on the Senate's position on the raging controversy after plenary on Tuesday, Adaramodu said the Senate, for now, has no petition before it from any of the feuding parties or concerned Nigerians to warrant any form of intervention or comment.

He admitted that, as reported in the media, the alleged fake agency has a budget line in the 2026 Appropriation Act, which should be sorted out by the executive, where the controversy originated and resides.

He added that, being a matter already before the court, the Senate, in line with its rules, would not dabble in it.

"The allegations and counter-allegations over the alleged fake agency and fake Director-General are all within the executive, which should sort them out, specifically between the Office of the Chief of Staff and the alleged fake DG.

"The budget line being referred to was not created or inserted by the National Assembly, and it is not the duty of the Senate or the House of Representatives to carry out security checks on those supposedly appointed to head the various MDAs.

"If the alleged fake DG were one of the presidential appointees screened and confirmed by the Senate, the controversy might have been perceived to be somewhat linked to us.

"However, if a petition is sent to the Senate by any of the feuding parties or any concerned Nigerian on the existence or non-existence of the agency or its DG, it will be looked into legislatively," he said.

Points at issue

1. The PFIPC controversy began in October 2025 when the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) alerted the Presidency that another body was performing similar functions. The organisation, calling itself the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), claimed to be a federal agency, prompting an inquiry by the Office of the Chief of Staff.

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2. The Presidency later declared the PFIPC a fictitious agency, saying it was never created by law, executive order or presidential approval. It alleged that Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew falsely presented himself as the council's Director-General using forged appointment letters, official seals, signatures and other government documents.

3. Following petitions by Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, the DSS and Police launched investigations. Authorities said they recovered forged documents and uncovered 34 bank accounts allegedly linked to Adeyemi, including some opened in the names of fictitious government agencies. He and two others are facing an eight-count charge.

4. Adeyemi alleged that Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila accepted N400 million through proxies to secure his appointment as PFIPC director-general, an allegation Gbajabiamila strongly denies.

5. President Bola Tinubu has directed the ICPC to complete a fresh investigation within 30 days. The probe will examine the alleged forgery, movement of funds, bank accounts, collaborators, possible involvement of public officials and loopholes that enabled the alleged scheme.