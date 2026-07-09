Nigeria: Communication Crucial to Achieving Positive Health Outcome - CMD

8 July 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kalu Eziyi

Effective communication ability by house officers and nurses with patients, their relatives and colleagues is crucial to achieving positive health outcome in hospitals.

The chief medical director, (CMD), Abia Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, Umuahia, Dr Chimezie Okwuonu said this while opening a symposium for the house officers and intern nurses.

He said the symposium was part of efforts by the centre to remind the nurses of the importance of clinical knowledge and interpersonal skills through information, concerns, and expectations.

Okwuonu stressed that every patients deserves to be treated with dignity, empathy and respect and encouraged the participants to uphold the ethics of the medical profession.

The director, therefore urged them to maintain confidentiality, demonstrate compassion at all times, and continually improve themselves through learning and self-development.

Presenting a keynote address, Dr. Sam Umesibe highlighted the importance of the ICE approach as a practical communication framework for delivering person-centred care.

He said effective communication enhances patient satisfaction, improves treatment adherence, reduces medical errors and strengthens trust between healthcare providers and patients.

In her remarks, the chief medical Advisory Committee, Mrs Martha Nwachukwu noted that the knowledge and skills acquired would improve the participants quality of care

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