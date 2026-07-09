Rwanda: What Has Rwanda Achieved Four Years After New Criminal Justice Policy?

Four years after Rwanda adopted its National Criminal Justice Policy, the justice sector is reporting notable progress in reducing case backlogs, easing prison overcrowding, expanding alternatives to imprisonment, and strengthening restorative justice.

The Minister of Justice, Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, said the reforms have transformed the country's criminal justice system by making it more efficient, citizen-centred and focused on rehabilitation rather than punishment. Ugirashebuja said this while presenting the policy's implementation progress before the Chamber of Deputies on July 7.

One of the policy's key targets was to reduce case backlogs, which stood at 62 percent before it was introduced in September 2022. The backlog rate stands at 42 percent, representing a 20 percent improvement from the pre-policy situation.

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The minister also highlighted progress in addressing prison overcrowding. He said before the policy, correctional facilities were operating at 144.5 percent of their capacity. Five years later, occupancy has dropped to 97.5 percent, bringing prisons closer to their intended capacity.

A major contributor to this progress has been the introduction of alternatives to imprisonment, he said. Community service sentences, which were previously unavailable because the legal framework did not provide for them, are now being implemented. Up to 858 people are currently serving community-based sentences.

Plea bargaining has become another tool for reducing pressure on courts. Since the new policy, 35,878 criminal cases have been resolved through plea bargaining.

Restorative justice mechanisms have also expanded. Over the past ten months, 1,707 cases have been resolved through victim-offender mediation, allowing disputes to be settled without proceeding through lengthy court processes.

Another major reform has empowered Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) to conclude certain cases without forwarding them to the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA). Previously, only prosecutors had the authority to discontinue proceedings. Since the legal reforms, 100,095 cases have been concluded by RIB, while 10,889 cases have been resolved through RIB under the new legal provisions.

According to the minister, these reforms demonstrate the policy's broader objective of protecting citizens' rights while ensuring equal treatment before the law, promoting gender equality, and embracing restorative justice among others.

The policy also places greater emphasis on homegrown solutions, particularly Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms, encouraging community participation in resolving disputes and ensuring imprisonment is used only as a measure of last resort.

Special attention has also been given to diversion programmes for children and persons with disabilities, as well as the use of technology to improve the administration of justice.

Minister Ugirashebuja noted that implementation of the National Criminal Justice Policy is still ongoing, with several reforms currently underway. He said consultations with key justice sector stakeholders have identified several legal provisions that require amendment to align with the policy's objectives.

Among the proposed reforms are amendments to the Criminal Procedure Law, legislation on the protection of victims and witnesses, and a Presidential Order establishing a Parole Board, which is expected to be submitted to Cabinet, among other changes.

Challenges remain

Despite the progress, the minister acknowledged that implementation has not been without challenges.

One of the biggest obstacles, he said, is limited funding, particularly for reforms requiring substantial investment. He cited the planned introduction of electronic ankle monitoring bracelets as an example of an initiative that requires significant financial resources. He also noted that the number of justice sector professionals, including judges and prosecutors, remains insufficient to fully implement all aspects of the policy.

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Changing public attitude to new reforms has also been a challenge, particularly regarding alternatives to imprisonment. However, Ugirashebuja said public understanding and acceptance of the reforms continue to improve.

Lessons learned

Reflecting on the implementation process, the minister said having a well-structured policy has made it easier to introduce legal reforms, mobilise resources, strengthen institutional capacity and guide budgeting.

He said the Ministry of Justice plans to continue expanding halfway homes and build the capacity of justice sector institutions and personnel.

"So far, the policy has helped us achieve a lot, and we expect even greater results as implementation continues," Ugirashebuja told lawmakers.