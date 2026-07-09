Rwanda: Kagame, Estonia President Discuss Cooperation in Digital Technologies

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, July 8, held talks with his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis on the sidelines of the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to Village Urugwiro, the two leaders discussed ways forward to strengthen bilateral relations, in key areas of mutual interest including digital innovation and e-governance.

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The discussions follow their participation in the launch of the AI for Good Global Commission, a United Nations-backed initiative that Kagame co-chairs alongside Marc Benioff, CEO and co-founder of Salesforce.

President Karis is among the founding members of the commission, alongside Iceland's President Halla Tómasdóttir.

The commission brings together 44 leaders, including heads of state, chief executives of leading technology companies, senior United Nations officials, investors, and representatives of international organisations.

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The commission aims to identify practical approaches to strengthening trust in AI, promoting responsible innovation, expanding access to AI technologies, and ensuring that the economic and social benefits of the new technology are shared more equitably worldwide.

It will also serve as a platform bringing together governments, businesses, international organisations, investors, and civil society to help shape how AI is developed and deployed globally.

Estonia has gained international recognition for its digital transformation model and is considered one of the world's most advanced digital societies. The Northern European country has built a reputation for e-governance, digital public services, and a thriving technology ecosystem.

The country is also known as the birthplace of Skype, a communication technology company that popularised internet-based voice and video calls.