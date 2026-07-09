Malawi: Chakwera Seizes Command As MCP MPs Ordered to Obey

9 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Wednesday held a high-level caucus in Lilongwe aimed at aligning its parliamentary strategy following the opening of Parliament this week.

Former State President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, who also leads the MCP, chaired the meeting at the party's National Headquarters.

According to party officials, the session was convened to ensure MCP lawmakers adopt a unified position on key legislative priorities ahead of upcoming debates in the National Assembly.

Senior party figures attended the caucus, including Leader of Opposition Simplex Chithyola Banda, MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda, First Deputy President Catherine Gotani Hara and Chief Whip Moses Kunkuyu.

Officials said the meeting focused on coordinating the party's approach to major bills and policy matters expected to come before Parliament, with an emphasis on maintaining cohesion within the MCP's parliamentary group.

The caucus comes as MPs prepare for what is expected to be a busy session, with several significant pieces of legislation scheduled for consideration.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.