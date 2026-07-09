Malawi: Chakwera Seizes Command As MCP MPs Ordered to Obey

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Wednesday held a high-level caucus in Lilongwe aimed at aligning its parliamentary strategy following the opening of Parliament this week.

Former State President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, who also leads the MCP, chaired the meeting at the party's National Headquarters.

According to party officials, the session was convened to ensure MCP lawmakers adopt a unified position on key legislative priorities ahead of upcoming debates in the National Assembly.

Senior party figures attended the caucus, including Leader of Opposition Simplex Chithyola Banda, MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda, First Deputy President Catherine Gotani Hara and Chief Whip Moses Kunkuyu.

Officials said the meeting focused on coordinating the party's approach to major bills and policy matters expected to come before Parliament, with an emphasis on maintaining cohesion within the MCP's parliamentary group.

The caucus comes as MPs prepare for what is expected to be a busy session, with several significant pieces of legislation scheduled for consideration.