Kenya: Treasury Releases Sh1.5bn As Govt Clears Outstanding Payments for KCSE and KJSEA Examiners

Nairobi — Thousands of teachers and professionals who participated in the marking of the 2025 national examinations have received the balance of their marking allowances following the release of funds by the National Treasury.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Education announced that all examiners involved in the marking of the 2025 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations had received the outstanding balances of their allowances.

The ministry said the payments were processed and disbursed by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) after the receipt of Sh1.5 billion from the National Treasury on July 7, 2026.

According to the statement, the allocation was specifically intended to clear the pending balances owed to examiners who participated in the marking exercise for the two national examinations.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba commended examiners and other contracted professionals for their patience and dedication during the assessment period.

The ministry acknowledged the critical role played by examiners in safeguarding the integrity, quality and credibility of Kenya's national examinations and assessments.

The settlement of the outstanding dues is expected to bring relief to thousands of teachers and education professionals who had been awaiting payment following the completion of the 2025 marking exercise.