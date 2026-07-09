Nigeria: U.S. Publishes Names, Photos of 124 Nigerians Marked for Deportation

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has published the names and photographs of 124 Nigerians it says are among foreign nationals facing deportation over criminal convictions.

The disclosure was made on the DHS website on Wednesday as part of what the agency described as its updated "worst-of-the-worst" criminal register.

Although the names and photographs have been released, US authorities did not indicate when the affected Nigerians would be deported.

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The US immigration authorities said the move forms part of ongoing immigration enforcement efforts, noting that those listed had been convicted of serious crimes. However, the agency did not provide details of the offences committed by each individual or a timeline for their removal.

The statement read, "The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of the worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"Under DHS leadership, the hard-working men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump's promise and carrying out mass deportations - starting with the worst of the worst - including the illegal aliens you see here."

The published list includes Sunday Adediora, Sunday Kunkushi, Mkpouto Etukudoh, Marcus Unigwe, Olaniyi Ojikutu, Boluwaji Akingunsoye, Ejike Asiegbunam, Emmanuel Mayegun Adeola, Bamidele Bolatiwa, Ifeanyi Nwaozomudoh, Aderemi Akefe, Solomon Wilfred, Chibundu Anuebunwa, Joshua Ineh, Usman Momoh, Oluwole Odunowo, Bolarinwa Salau, Oriyomi Aloba, and others.

Others listed are Oludayo Adeagbo, Olaniyi Akintuyi, Talatu Dada, Olatunde Oladinni, Jelili Qudus, Abayomi Daramola, Toluwani Adebakin, Olamide Jolayemi, Isaiah Okere, Benji Macaulay, Joseph Ogbara, Olusegun Martins, Kingsley Ariegwe, Olugbenga Abass, Oyewole Balogun, Adeyinka Ademokunla, Christian Ogunghide, Christopher Ojuma, Olamide Adedipe, Patrick Onogwu, Olajide Olateru-Olagbegi and Omotayo Akinto.

Also on the list are Kenneth Unanka, Jeremiah Ehis, Oluwafemi Orimolade, Ayibatonye Bienzigha, Uche Diuno, Akinwale Adaramaja, Boluwatife Afolabi, Chinonso Ochie, Olayinka A. Jones, Theophilus Anwana, Aishatu Umaru, Henry Idiagbonya, Okechukwu Okoronkwo, Daro Kosin, Sakiru Ambali, Kamaludeen Giwa, Cyril Odogwu, Ifeanyi Echigeme, Kingsley Ibhadore, Suraj Tairu, Peter Equere, Dasola Abdulraheem, Adewale Aladekoba and Akeem Adeleke.

The list further includes Bernard Ogie Oretekor, Abiemwense Obanor, Olufemi Olufisayo Olutiola, Chukwuemeka Okorie, Abimbola Esan, Elizabeth Miller, Chima Orji, Adetunji Olofinlade, Abdul Akinsanya, Elizabeth Adeshewo, Dennis Ofuoma, Quazeem Adeyinka, Ifeanyi Okoro, Oluwaseun Kassim, Olumide Bankole Morakinyo, Abraham Ola Osoko, Oluchi Jennifer and Chibuzo Nwaonu.

The latest action forms part of the immigration enforcement measures introduced by the administration of President Donald Trump following his return to office on January 20, 2025.

On his first day back in office, Trump signed a series of executive orders declaring illegal immigration a national emergency and directing federal agencies to strengthen border security and accelerate the deportation of undocumented migrants.

One of the executive orders, titled Protecting the American People Against Invasion, directed immigration authorities to prioritise the arrest and removal of deportable migrants, particularly those considered threats to public safety and national security.

Defending the policy, the DHS said the administration was fulfilling Trump's campaign promise to carry out mass deportations, beginning with what it described as the "worst of the worst" criminal offenders.

The department added that officers of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement had been instructed to intensify operations nationwide against non-citizens convicted of serious crimes.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has also defended the immigration crackdown, saying the administration remained committed to enforcing US immigration laws and removing undocumented immigrants with criminal records in line with President Trump's immigration agenda.

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Official US immigration data show that Guatemala has recorded the highest number of deportees since the renewed enforcement campaign began, followed by Honduras, Mexico and El Salvador.

The United States has also expanded deportation flights to countries across Africa, Asia and the Caribbean as enforcement operations continue.

Nigeria has also come under increased scrutiny by the Trump administration. In June, Washington imposed partial visa restrictions on Nigerian citizens, citing concerns over identity management, information sharing, visa overstay rates and security screening.

See pictures and offences of the affected Nigerians below.

https://www.dhs.gov/wowcombine=&field_country_of_origin_target_id=12290&field_state_value=All&page=8