Nigeria: Lekan 'The Engine' Muibi Responds to Appah's Withdrawal From WBO Africa Title Clash

Nigerian boxing star, Lekan "The Engine" Muibi, has responded to the withdrawal of opponent Godday Appah ahead of their highly anticipated fight scheduled for July 31 in Lagos, live on DAZN.

Muibi (20-0, 19KOs) who is the reigning and undisputed Nigerian and West African lightweight champion was billed to move up in weight to challenge Appah (15-2-0, 13KOs) for his WBO Africa cruiserweight belt.

Appah won the title after defeating Ezra Arenyeka in May this year via majority decision.

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In a statement released by his management, Muibi wished Appah a speedy recovery and expressed his interest in making the fight happen whenever he returns.

Muibi's management team said further in the statement that it was informed by the Balmoral Promotions about the alleged injury sustained by Appah in training.

"We have been recently informed that the scheduled fight between our client and Godday Apppah for his WBO Africa cruiserweight title on July 31st 2026 in Lagos on the bill of Balmoral Promotions has been called off following an alleged injury sustained by Appah in training.

"We understand that injuries are a part of this sport and we wish him a speedy and full recovery. We hope that upon his return, he will not shy away from the open challenge we issued him and will remain committed to making the fight happen at the earliest possible date," observed Quadriga Sports Management, managers of the reigning, defending and undisputed NBBofC and WABU light heavyweight champion Muibi.

Quadriga also thanked Dr. Ezekiel Adamu and Balmoral Promotions. "We thank you for all your efforts to put together a fight the whole Nigeria wants to see. "We have equally committed considerable resources in preparing for the fight in the best possible way.

"However, we recognize that this is simply a slight delay caused by force majeure. Quadriga Sports Management will ensure that Lekan 'The Engine' Muibi is primed and ready to go once a new date is announced," it concluded.