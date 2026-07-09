Nigeria: 35 Players Keep NTTF National Camp Buzzing Ahead of International Tourneys

Thirty-five young players aged between nine and 19 years are undergoing intensive training at the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF)-organised national camp ahead of three international tournaments scheduled to take place in Ghana and Guinea later this month.

The camp is being hosted by Babcock University in Ogun State with the full support of the institution's management, led by its Vice Chancellor, Professor Afolarin Ojewole.

The camp is being supervised by Coach Dotun Omoniyi alongside four other coaches, with 18 girls and 17 boys preparing for the Africa Hopes Week and Challenge, the West African Regional Championships, and the African Youth Championships.

Impressed by the players' skills and conduct, Prof. Ojewole said the camp aligns with the university's vision of developing well-rounded students.

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"Babcock University is always committed to training the heart, the head, and the hands. We believe in the holistic development of an individual, and in training the heart, skills are included. Sports play a vital role because physical fitness enhances academic performance and enables students to experience all that God has for them. For us, sports are an essential part of training the mind, shaping the heart, and developing future leaders.

"The discipline that comes from sports, the determination, the desire to win, and the spirit of good sportsmanship are qualities the world needs today. All these can be gained through sports. Losing is part of winning, which is why sports have an important place at Babcock University," he said.

The President of the NTTF, Adesoji Tayo, said the camp would not be a one-off initiative, revealing that there is a mutual understanding between the federation and Babcock University to make the institution a permanent training base for Nigeria's national table tennis teams.

"If you look around, you will see how beautiful this campus is. It is away from the hustle and bustle of the cities, making it an ideal environment where these children can stay focused on table tennis. Babcock is a wonderful place for them, and I'm grateful to the Vice Chancellor for allowing them to use the campus.

"Apart from that, this is where they receive good food, proper nutrition, and excellent support. The NTTF does not have to deploy many officials here because the university has taken excellent care of the players since they arrived last month. I'm sure the children will tell you they are happy to be here. They are well fed, transportation is convenient, and those who have fallen ill have received proper medical attention from the university.

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"This place has everything they need. The hall is excellent, the playing equipment is of high quality, and that's why we chose Babcock. The university also helped Nigeria host the National Sports Festival. If it could successfully accommodate over 13,000 athletes, then hosting 35 young players is certainly not a challenge," Tayo said.