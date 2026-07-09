Somalia: Somali Defence Minister Visits Military Training School, Urges Troops to Prepare for Anti-Militant Operations

9 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi visited the Qorilow military training school in the Middle Shabelle region, urging troops to strengthen their readiness for operations against Islamist militants, the government said.

Fiqi, accompanied by Somali National Army Commander Major General Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud, praised the soldiers for their commitment and encouraged them to intensify their training, discipline and operational preparedness.

"The federal government remains committed to enhancing the quality and capabilities of the Somali National Army to ensure the country's security and stability," the defence ministry quoted Fiqi as saying.

Army commander Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud called on the trainees to make full use of their training and maintain vigilance, unity and combat readiness ahead of future operations.

According to the government, troops undergoing training at the Qorilow facility are expected to play a key role in upcoming military offensives aimed at recapturing areas still held by the militant group Al-Shabaab.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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