Egypt: Somalia Approves Maritime Cooperation Deal With Egypt

Mogadishu, July 9 — Somalia's cabinet has approved a memorandum of understanding on maritime cooperation with Egypt aimed at strengthening collaboration in ports and maritime transport, the government said on Thursday.

The agreement, signed between Egypt's Ministry of Transport and Somalia's Ministry of Ports and Maritime Transport, focuses on expanding cooperation in port development and maritime transport services.

Somalia's ports minister welcomed the cabinet's approval, describing the deal as an important step toward improving the country's economic infrastructure and strengthening international partnerships.

According to the government, the agreement provides a framework for cooperation in port development, technical expertise exchange, institutional capacity building and the modernization of maritime transport in line with international standards.

The government said the deal forms part of its broader strategy to improve economic infrastructure, deepen international cooperation and enhance Somalia's role in regional and global maritime trade.

Officials added that the agreement is expected to support the implementation of Somalia's National Transformation Plan by boosting the competitiveness of the country's ports and strengthening its position in regional and international shipping and port services.