Somalia: Mauritanian President Receives Message From Somalia's Counterpart Hassan Sheikh

9 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's state minister for foreign affairs, Ali Mohamed Omar, met Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani on Wednesday and delivered a message from Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Somalia's foreign ministry said.

The ministry said Omar, who is visiting Mauritania as President Hassan Sheikh's special envoy, briefed Ghazouani on the situation in Somalia and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Mauritania's minister at the presidency, the foreign minister, a senior presidential adviser and Somalia's non-resident ambassador to Mauritania, Yousuf Ahmed Hassan, according to the ministry.

The visit is aimed at deepening relations between the two countries, which Somalia described as "brotherly nations," the ministry added.

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