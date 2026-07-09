Liberia Captain Oscar Dorley in Advanced Talks Over Saudi Move

Liberia captain Oscar Dorley is reportedly in advanced talks to join Saudi Pro League club Al Taawoun FC from Czech champions SK Slavia Prague.

The Saudi club is looking to strengthen its midfield ahead of the 2026-27 season and views the 27-year-old as an experienced and versatile addition. Negotiations between the two clubs are said to be progressing positively, although no agreement has been finalized.

Dorley has enjoyed a successful seven-year spell with Slavia Prague, making 238 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 21 assists. During his time with the Czech club, he won four league titles and two Czech Cups while becoming a regular in UEFA club competitions.

His ability to play as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder, left midfielder and left-back has made him an attractive target for Al Taawoun, which hopes to complete the transfer before the start of its preseason preparations.

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The Monrovia-born midfielder joined Slavia Prague in August 2019 and remains under contract until June 2027.

Dorley has earned more than 50 international caps for Liberia, scoring three goals, and has represented the Lone Star in multiple international competitions. He has also featured in the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, establishing himself as one of Liberia's most successful footballers in Europe.

According to reports, Spanish clubs Deportivo Alavés and Deportivo de La Coruña, as well as German sides FC Schalke 04 and FC Augsburg, are also monitoring Dorley's situation.

According to Transfermarkt, Dorley's current market value is estimated at €6 million.