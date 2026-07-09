Liberia: Sen. Cyrus Denies Links to U.S.$19m Drug Probe, Defends Oversight Role

- Senator Momo Tarnuekollie Cyrus has firmly rejected attempts to associate him with Liberia's ongoing investigation into the seizure of approximately US$19 million worth of narcotics, clarifying that he no longer plays any operational role in SEGAL Incorporated despite co-founding the private security company nearly two decades ago.

In a statement issued by his office, the senator responded to growing public commentary and media reports connecting him to the investigation because of SEGAL's contractual relationship with GLS Mengies, the logistics company at the center of the case.

While reaffirming support for press freedom and the public's right to information, the office cautioned against speculation, urging that reporting on the high-profile investigation be guided by verified facts rather than assumptions.

The Office of Senator Cyrus said he formally resigned as General Manager of SEGAL Incorporated immediately after assuming public office and has since exercised no operational authority over the company.

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"Since entering public service, he has neither participated in the day-to-day management of the company nor exercised any operational authority over its affairs," the statement said.

According to the office, SEGAL now operates independently under its own management, leadership and administrative structure.

Co-founded by Senator Cyrus in 2006, SEGAL has grown into one of Liberia's established private security firms, providing security services to government institutions, diplomatic missions, international organizations, commercial businesses, non-governmental organizations, mining companies, marine operators and private clients.

Seeking to distinguish the company's responsibilities from those of government security agencies, the statement stressed that SEGAL's assignment at Roberts International Airport (RIA), including its contract with GLS Mengies, is strictly limited to perimeter security.

Its officers, the office explained, secure designated external areas, regulate access to authorized premises, patrol assigned facilities and protect property from unauthorized intrusion and external threats.

The office emphasized that SEGAL has no responsibility for inspecting cargo, verifying shipping documents, operating cargo scanners, examining freight containers, clearing imports or exports, supervising customs procedures, detecting narcotics, directing airport intelligence operations or conducting criminal investigations.

Those functions, it said, fall exclusively within the statutory mandates of government institutions responsible for customs administration, aviation security, immigration, narcotics enforcement, airport operations and criminal investigations.

"Accordingly, the mere fact that a private security contractor provides contracted perimeter security services to a client cannot reasonably or legally be construed to make that contractor responsible for alleged criminal conduct involving that client or any third party," the statement said.

It warned that attempts to blur those legal and operational distinctions risk misleading the public about the actual issues under investigation.

The senator's office also accused unnamed individuals of attempting to politicize the ongoing criminal investigation by promoting narratives unsupported by evidence.

According to the statement, such speculation neither advances justice nor serves Liberia's national interest.

Instead, it argued, public attention should remain focused on ensuring a comprehensive investigation capable of identifying every individual or institution connected to the alleged criminal enterprise where credible evidence exists.

"The Office will not be drawn into speculation or public exchanges that could undermine the integrity of an active investigation," the statement said.

It added that Senator Cyrus welcomes "a national conversation grounded in facts, evidence and responsible journalism," while stressing that accuracy, fairness and verification remain essential in reporting matters with significant public consequences.

Highlighting the senator's more than 25 years of experience in Liberia's security sector, the office said his career has consistently been defined by professionalism, institutional accountability and respect for the rule of law.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Defense, Intelligence, Security and Veteran Affairs, Senator Cyrus has, according to the statement, consistently advocated stronger oversight of Liberia's security institutions and impartial enforcement of laws targeting transnational organized crime, including narcotics trafficking.

The office maintained that the senator remains committed to ensuring every individual or institution connected to the drug trafficking investigation is subjected to a thorough, impartial and credible investigation.

"No person should be regarded as being above the law. If credible evidence implicates any individual, institution or entity, the law must be allowed to take its full course. Political influence, economic standing or institutional affiliation must never shield anyone from accountability. Justice must be guided exclusively by facts, evidence and due process." the lawmaker added.

The statement said those principles continue to guide Senator Cyrus' approach to the matter.

The office further noted that Senator Cyrus will continue carrying out his constitutional responsibilities as chairman of the Senate committee overseeing national defense and security matters while also serving as Co-Chair of the Senate Committee of the Whole, alongside Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, in reviewing matters related to the drug investigation.

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It said those responsibilities will be exercised independently, responsibly and without fear or favor, consistent with the Constitution, the Standing Rules of the Liberian Senate and the public trust.

The statement also assured Liberians, international partners, members of the diplomatic community and civil society that Senator Cyrus has "absolutely nothing to hide" and has never interfered, directly or indirectly, with the ongoing investigation.

His office maintained that his only interest is ensuring the truth emerges through lawful processes and that justice is served wherever the evidence leads.

Concluding the statement, the office said misinformation will not distract the senator from his constitutional responsibilities or his longstanding commitment to strengthening Liberia's security institutions.

"The fight against drug trafficking is larger than any individual, institution or political interest," the statement said. "It is a national responsibility that demands unity, integrity and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law."

The office thanked the Liberian people for allowing "facts, evidence and fairness to guide public judgment" and reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability and service to the Republic.