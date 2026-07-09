Liberia: Governor Saamoi Receives Prestigious African Central Banking Leadership Award, Calls for Stronger African Voice in Global Financial Governance

- The Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), Hon. Henry F. Saamoi, has been honored with the African Central Banking Leadership Award in recognition of his leadership in advancing monetary stability, financial sector development, financial inclusion, and institutional reform in Liberia.

The recognition comes as Governor Saamoi continues to champion stronger African collaboration in shaping global financial policies and accelerating reforms needed to attract greater volumes of international capital to the continent.

Governor Saamoi made remarks during a series of high-level engagements in London, United Kingdom, and Banjul,

The Gambia, where he participated in the 16th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) and represented Liberia at the IMF/World Bank African Consultative Group (African Caucus) Meeting, respectively.

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At the awards ceremony held at the UK House of Lords, Governor Saamoi received the African Central Banking Leadership Award in recognition of his contributions to strengthening monetary and financial sector governance, promoting financial inclusion, and advancing institutional reforms within Liberia's financial system.

Earlier, he was recognized among Africa's Top 40 Finance Leaders and received a Certificate of Recognition from the South Carolina House of Representatives for his contributions to financial stability and inclusive finance.

Presenting the award, former Tanzanian President, H. E. Jakaya Kikwete, Chairman of the Advisory Council of the African Leadership Organization, alongside Lord Dolar Popat, a member of the UK House of Lords, praised Governor Saamoi's leadership and commitment to financial sector reform, noting that his work has strengthened confidence in Liberia's financial system while advancing inclusive economic development.

"Governor Saamoi has demonstrated exceptional leadership in promoting monetary stability, strengthening financial institutions, and expanding financial inclusion. His commitment to reform and good governance reflects the type of visionary leadership that is helping to build stronger, more resilient, and globally credible financial institutions across Africa," said former President Kikwete.

Speaking during the awards ceremony at the UK House of Lords on "Liberia's Capital Moment: Aligning Financial Sector Reforms with Global Investment to Drive Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development," Governor Saamoi emphasized that Africa's greatest opportunity lies in building strong institutions and credible markets that inspire investor confidence and unlock sustainable investment flows.

"Africa's future prosperity will be shaped not only by the opportunities we possess, but by the credibility of the institutions we build. Our responsibility is to create bankable, investable, and trustworthy markets that inspire confidence. Once confidence is established, investment and growth will naturally follow," Governor Saamoi said.

The Governor highlighted Liberia's ongoing reform agenda aimed at strengthening macroeconomic stability, deepening financial inclusion, modernizing the financial sector, and expanding investment opportunities across key sectors, including agriculture and agro-processing, energy and infrastructure, financial services and fintech, small and medium-sized enterprises, and tourism.

Governor Saamoi described the award as a reflection of the collective efforts of the Central Bank of Liberia, the Government of Liberia, and the Bank's stakeholders in advancing sound economic management and institutional reform.

"This recognition is not solely a personal achievement. It reflects the dedication and professionalism of the staff of the Central Bank of Liberia, the support of our stakeholders, and the commitment of the Government of Liberia to reforms that safeguard stability, expand financial inclusion, and create opportunities for sustained economic growth," he said.

Following his engagements in London, Governor Saamoi traveled to Banjul, The Gambia, where he joined African Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors, and senior policymakers at the IMF/World Bank African Consultative Group (African Caucus) Meeting to discuss strategies for strengthening Africa's engagement with the Bretton Woods Institutions and advancing the continent's development priorities.

During the discussions, Governor Saamoi advocated for deeper coordination among African borrowing nations to strengthen the continent's influence in global financial decision-making. He emphasized that a more unified African voice would improve engagement with international financial institutions, enhance access to affordable development financing, support climate-resilient investments, and advance governance reforms that better reflect the realities and aspirations of emerging and vulnerable economies.

The Governor noted that Liberia, like many African countries, continues to face significant infrastructure, climate, and development financing needs that require stronger regional cooperation and more responsive global financial institutions.

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He stressed that shared challenges--including debt vulnerabilities, limited fiscal space, and climate risks--can be addressed more effectively through coordinated engagement that respects national priorities while advancing broader continental interests.

Governor Saamoi further underscored the importance of expanding technical cooperation among African central banks, finance ministries, and debt management institutions to strengthen policy implementation, improve debt management practices, and build institutional capacity across the continent.

He also called for reforms aimed at increasing Africa's representation in global financial decision-making, expanding access to concessional financing, and strengthening climate-responsive financing mechanisms.

The Central Bank of Liberia remains committed to maintaining macroeconomic stability, strengthening financial sector resilience, advancing financial inclusion, and promoting reforms that support sustainable economic growth. Through these efforts, the Bank seeks to position Liberia as a credible and competitive destination for investment while contributing meaningfully to Africa's collective voice in shaping a more inclusive, equitable, and responsive global financial system.