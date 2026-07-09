Liberia: LERCc Cuts Libenergy Electricity Tariff By 12 Percent, Slashes Connection Fee to U.S.$40

The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) has approved a new three-year electricity tariff for LIBENERGY, reducing the energy charge by 12 percent and lowering the cost of new single-phase electricity connections from US$110 to US$40 in a move aimed at making electricity more affordable while improving service delivery.

Announcing the decision on July 6 in Zwedru City, Grand Gedeh County, the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Hon. Claude J. Katta said the Commission's decision follows months of technical review, stakeholder consultations, and public hearings across Nimba, Grand Gedeh, River Gee, and Maryland counties, where LIBENERGY operates.

Chairman Katta described the decision as a major milestone in strengthening Liberia's electricity sector by balancing affordable electricity for consumers with the financial sustainability needed for the utility to improve and expand its services.

Under the new tariff, which takes effect on August 1, 2026, customers will pay US$0.22 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), down from US$0.25 per kWh. LERC also approved a monthly fixed charge of US$1.50 to support network reinforcement and improve the quality and reliability of electricity services.

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The Commission further reduced the connection fee for new single-phase customers to US$40 a 64 percent decrease from the previous US$110. According to LERC, the remaining US$70 cost of the connection will be recovered through the approved energy tariff. The approved connection package includes one electricity meter, up to 25 meters of low-voltage cable, and the required connectors. Three-phase connections have been approved at US$330.

LERC said the new tariff replaces the provisional tariffs approved for LIBENERGY in 2023 and will remain in effect until July 31, 2029, subject to annual minor reviews under the Multi-Year Tariff Methodology.

In response to these concerns, LERC ordered LIBENERGY to address the identified deficiencies without delay. The Commission warned that failure to implement the required corrective measures within the prescribed timeframe would result in regulatory enforcement actions, including sanctions under the Electricity Law.

"The revised tariff must translate into better service, improved network reliability, increased customer connections, and greater accountability to the people of Liberia," the Chairman said.

LERC said it will publish a detailed tariff decision report on August 1, 2026, outlining the technical analysis and regulatory considerations that informed the Commission's decision.

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The Commission emphasized that the tariff approval is intended not only to ensure fair pricing but also to strengthen confidence in Liberia's electricity sector, expand access to electricity, and ensure that consumers receive better value for the tariffs they pay.

Responding to the decision, Mr. Jerry Karr, Manager of Grand Gedeh County, commended the Commission for its collaboration throughout the tariff review process. He informed stakeholders that LIBENERGY's senior management will issue a formal response to the Commission's decision.

Responding to the tariff decision, the Chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Lands, Mines, Energy and Environment, Hon. Jeremiah Sokan, commended the Commission for what he described as a consumer-friendly decision.

He urged LIBENERGY to improve its performance and ensure that the reduced tariff is matched by better service delivery, noting that the decision would enhance the livelihoods of residents and support business growth in the company's service areas.

The Superintendent of Grand Gedeh County Hon. Alex Grant also welcomed the decision, describing it as a gradual but significant step toward improving the lives of ordinary residents.

Residents across the county, including members of civil society organizations, likewise praised the Commission's decision, expressing hope that the tariff reduction would be accompanied by improved electricity reliability and customer service.