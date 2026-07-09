Liberia: Foko Dedicates Lakpazee Market, Vows Court Fight Over District Funds

Published: July 8, 2026

MONROVIA - Montserrado County District #9 Representative Frank Saah Foko has dedicated a newly constructed, modern market in the Lakpazee community, describing the project as another milestone in his commitment to improving residents' lives while vowing to sue the Liberian government over what he called the unlawful withholding of district development funds.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony over the weekend, Foko stated that the market fulfills a vision first conceived by his late political mentor, Munah Pelham Youngblood, and offers market women a safer and more dignified place to do business.

He credited the project's completion to the collective support of several individuals and institutions, including businessman Simeon Freeman, who donated US$3,000 for women's empowerment; Representative Samuel Enders, who contributed LRD50,000; the District Development Council; Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) Chairman Janga Augustus Kowo; and the leadership of former President George Weah.

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"The vision conceived by my late boss, Munah Pelham Youngblood, has become a reality today. We have successfully relocated our hardworking market women from a dilapidated structure that left them exposed to rain and harsh weather to a more decent and dignified marketplace," he said.

Responding to public criticism over his frequent use of white clothing, Foko dismissed suggestions that his achievements are linked to superstition, insisting that his success comes solely from his faith in God.

He recalled advice from a respected father figure who encouraged him to remain steadfast in serving God, saying divine blessings cannot always be understood by people.

"My greatest secret is not the white clothes I wear. My greatest secret is my unwavering faith in God. My trust is in Him alone, and every blessing I have received comes from His grace. No one can truly understand the depth of my faith, but I know the God I serve, and I give Him all the glory," Foko stated.

The lawmaker also urged supporters and former political rivals to move beyond the election season and work together for the development of District #9.

"To my political opponents, I say this with sincerity: the elections are over. We are one people and one family. Let us put our differences aside and work together for the development of District No. 9. Our community deserves unity, peace, and progress," he emphasized.

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Foko also thanked individuals who corrected and guided him throughout his political journey.

"There were times when I was called aside, advised, and guided in the right direction. Those corrections helped shape me into the person I am today, and I sincerely appreciate them," he said.

Highlighting additional projects, Foko disclosed that his office also constructed an annex in the Lakpazee community while accusing the Unity Party-led government of deliberately withholding District Development Funds meant for District #9.

"We constructed a market and an annex in the Lakpazee community. We remain deeply grateful to the resilient people of District #9, who continue to endure the consequences of what we view as the Unity Party government's deliberate withholding of development funds intended not for any individual or political party, but for the people and the development of our district," he added.

The representative announced plans to institute legal proceedings against the government, arguing that the alleged withholding of the funds violates the principle of equitable governance.

"District Development Funds are not reserved solely for Unity Party legislators; they are intended to benefit every legislative district and every Liberian represented in the Legislature," he asserted.

"We will call upon the courts to uphold the rule of law, protect the constitutional principles of equitable governance, and restore integrity and fairness to public administration in Liberia. The people deserve development, not political punishment," Foko said.