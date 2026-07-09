Namibia: Stina Wu Appointed As Pawo Economic Advisor

Chinese businesswoman Stina Wu has been appointed special economic advisor to the president of the Pan African Women's Organisation (Pawo), Eunice Iipinge.

Iipinge confirms the appointment in a statement released on Tuesday.

"This appointment is made in recognition of your distinguished leadership, outstanding contribution to business development, investment promotion, entrepreneurship and your unwavering commitment to advancing the economic empowerment of women across Namibia and the African continent," Iipinge says.

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She says Wu's experience in building strategic partnerships, attracting international investment, supporting enterprise development and promoting inclusive economic growth would strengthen Pawo's programmes aimed at creating sustainable economic opportunities for African women.

Iipinge also welcomes Wu's commitment to advancing the organisation's vision, saying her appointment would help forge a productive and lasting partnership that benefits women across the continent.

"On behalf of the leadership of Pawo, I congratulate you on this appointment and wish you every success in the execution of your responsibilities," she says.

Responding to the appointment on social media, Wu says she was honoured to accept the role, describing it as both a personal milestone and a call to greater service.

She pledges to promote women's economic empowerment, entrepreneurship, investment, innovation and sustainable development in Namibia and across Africa.

She thanks those who have supported her journey, saying the achievement belongs to everyone who believes in the power of women to build a more prosperous and inclusive Africa.