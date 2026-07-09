Namibia: NFA Honours Football Great Mengo

Namibian football legend Oscar 'Silver Fox' Mengo was this week honoured by the Namibia Football Association (NFA) for his immense contribution to the country's popular sport.

Mengo was a 'star player' for the Namibia Football Premier League (NPFL) four-times champions African Stars FC.

He also went on to establish the now defunct Okahandja outfit Liverpool FC during the 90s, which won the NFA Cup in 1992 and became 2001/02 NFPL champions.

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Mengo was honoured during the official opening of the ongoing Confederation of African Football B licence diploma coaching course.

Speaking to The Namibian Sport this week, Mengo said despite the challenges faced when a new football season kicks off, Namibian football is heading in the right direction.

"We are honestly moving in the right direction but it all boils down to how local clubs are preparing for the upcoming season.

"We can go far with our local football league if we have the much needed resources and sponsorship to truly produce calibre players who can put Namibia's name not just on the continent but on the global stage."

However, Mengo said players are paid low and uninspiring salaries, and their well-being is not considered.

He added that there is a gap between the salaries and the benefit players get from the different football clubs.

"If clubs can prioritise players' salaries, we will see a mind shift in players' commitment to clubs and improvement in the standard of our local football league," Mengo said.

He played for South African football giants Kaizer Chiefs and represented the then South West Africa national football team in the 70s.

Mengo said delays in kicking off of a new football season is not good for the development of the sport.

"When you look at the English Premier League, you already know the date a certain team will play. Fixtures are already out for both the clubs and supporters to pre-plan.

Africa at World Cup

"Though Africa saw three countries qualify for the Fifa World Cup round of 16, thorough preparation is needed for such a competition."

Mengo praised Morocco for booking a place in the quarter-finals, and Egypt for reaching the round of 16.

He said Africa has done well by having nine countries in the round of 32, which shows the continent is a force to be reckoned with.