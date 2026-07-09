Uganda: New WFP Country Director Presents Credentials to Foreign Affairs Minister Kasolo

8 July 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune, has received the Letters of Credence of Ms. Baimankay Sankoh, the newly appointed Country Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) to Uganda, during a ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kasolo welcomed the new WFP Country Director and reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to working closely with the agency to advance food security and sustainable development.

He noted that the prevailing peace and stability in Uganda, under the leadership of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, continue to provide a conducive environment for agricultural productivity and the promotion of regional food security.

Sankoh reaffirmed WFP's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the Government of Uganda. She highlighted key areas of cooperation, including increased local food procurement, support for smallholder farmers, expansion of school feeding programmes, and initiatives aimed at enhancing food security and building resilient communities.

She also noted that Uganda's year-round agricultural production positions the country as a reliable food basket for the region.

Both sides expressed their commitment to deepening collaboration to improve food security and support vulnerable communities across Uganda.

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