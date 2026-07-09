South Africa: Measles Cases Rising in South Africa - What You Need to Know

What is measles and why is it in the news?

Measles cases are rising in South Africa, with 2,476 laboratory-confirmed infections recorded between late December 2025 and June this year..

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that spreads easily, especially among people who are not vaccinated. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says additional cases have been identified since its previous report, published on 22 June, pointing to ongoing transmissions across several provinces.

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Laboratory-confirmed measles cases detected between 29 December 2025 to 21 June 2026, by province in South Africa. Data shows the highest number of new cases was reported in the Free State, followed by the Western Cape and Gauteng. Source: NICD

Who is most affected?

Most measles cases reported over this period were children under 14, with the highest number of cases among children aged five to nine, followed by younger children under five.

The NICD has also recorded an increase in cases among people older than 15, including adults, suggesting ongoing transmission and possible gaps in immunity.

What are the symptoms?

Early symptoms include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red eyes

A few days later, a rash develops, usually starting on the face and upper neck, spreading to the rest of the body.

According to the World health Organisation (WHO), the rash begins about 7-18 days after the exposure, and eventually spreads to the rest of the body over about 3 days.

The rash usually lasts 5-6 days before fading.

How does measles spread?

Measles spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. According to the NICD, it is one of the most infectious diseases and people can get infected simply by being in the same room as someone who is infected.

A person can spread the virus even before the rash appears.

How is measles treated?

There is no specific treatment for measles. Care is focused on managing symptoms and preventing complications through supportive measures like nutrition, fluids and vitamin A.

How dangerous is measles?

According to the World health Organisation (WHO), measles can lead to serious complications, especially in young children. These include pneumonia, diarrhoea and, in rare cases, brain inflammation, which can be fatal.

What is the difference between measles and rubella?

Measles is generally more severe than rubella, also known as German measles. According to the NICD both diseases are prevented by the same vaccine, which is routinely given to children in South Africa.

Who should be vaccinated?

Children in South Africa receive a combined measles-rubella vaccine at six and 12 months as part of the Department of Health's routine immunisation programme. The vaccine is available at public clinics and community health centres.

The department stresses that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent infection and stop outbreaks.

Can adults get measles?

Yes, adults who were not vaccinated or who did not have measles as children can become infected.

According to NICD guidelines, most people who are fully vaccinated or previously infected are protected.

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What is being done to control the measles outbreak?

The NICD is monitoring cases, while the Department of Basic Education urged schools earlier this year to check children's vaccination status and report suspected measles cases.

During outbreaks, measles vaccination campaigns are also routinely rolled out at schools through the Department of Health's Integrated School Health Programme for children who missed routine immunisation in early childhood.

What should you do if you suspect measles?

If you or your child has symptoms:

Seek medical care

Avoid contact with others

Stay home to prevent spreading the virus.

According to the NICD, early action can help protect others, especially young children and vulnerable groups.

SOURCE: NICD