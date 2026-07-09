Kenya: Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru Arrested, Faces Drunk Driving Charge

Nairobi — Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru has been arrested and is expected to be arraigned in court over allegations of driving under the influence of alcohol, claims he has firmly dismissed as false.

According to police, the advocate was arrested along Thika Superhighway and is expected to appear before the Milimani Law Courts to answer to the charge.

Njiru, who is a close associate and legal representative of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has maintained that he has never consumed alcohol and insists the accusations are baseless.

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The circumstances surrounding his arrest appeared to change after his initial account differed from the allegations later communicated to him by police.

Shortly after his arrest, Njiru posted on his social media accounts that he had been taken to Kasarani Police Station after his vehicle developed mechanical problems and obstructed traffic along Thika Superhighway.

He said officers informed him that he was being held over the alleged obstruction and that he had not yet been formally booked.

However, while still in custody, the lawyer said police later indicated that he would instead face allegations of driving while intoxicated.

In a video shared widely on social media, Njiru, speaking from what appeared to be a police holding cell, strongly rejected the allegation, saying he has never consumed alcohol.

He maintained that he has never tasted beer or any alcoholic drink and challenged the basis of the accusation.

By Thursday morning, a team of advocates had assembled at the Milimani Law Courts ahead of his expected arraignment.

His legal team is led by his brother, advocate Charles Mwangi, alongside Senior Counsel Kibe Mungai and advocate Jairus Gichigo.

Police have not publicly disclosed the evidence they intend to rely on to support the charge, including whether a breathalyser test, toxicology report or medical examination was conducted.

Njiru has in recent months become one of the government's most outspoken legal critics and has represented Gachagua in several high-profile constitutional and political cases, including petitions challenging the former Deputy President's impeachment.

The matter is expected to come before the Milimani Law Courts, where prosecutors are set to formally present the charge. Njiru is expected to enter a plea and contest the allegations.