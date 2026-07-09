Zimbabwe: WFP Donates Advanced Laboratory Equipment to Boost Food Safety Standards

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has handed over advanced laboratory equipment to the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) in a move aimed at strengthening the country's food safety systems and improving the quality of food products entering local and international markets.

The donation, formalised through the signing of a Transfer of Ownership Agreement in Harare on Wednesday includes a Microwave Digestion System (Anton Paar Multiwave 3001) and a Brabender Break Mill SM4 Laboratory Grinding Mill which are expected to enhance the testing and analysis of food and agricultural products.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, WFP Zimbabwe Country Representative and Director Barbara Clemens said the equipment would strengthen Zimbabwe's capacity to safeguard food quality and protect consumers.

"Today's event is about investing in national capacity. It is about strengthening Zimbabwe's ability to undertake critical laboratory testing, generate reliable evidence, and ensure that food products consumed by families across the country meet the highest standards of quality and safety," she said.

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Clemens said food safety was an essential component of food security, noting that ensuring access to food alone was not enough if products failed to meet quality and nutritional standards.

She said the new equipment would significantly enhance SAZ's laboratory capabilities by improving testing, verification and quality assurance processes while helping producers comply with national and international food safety requirements.

According to Clemens, the donation forms part of WFP's broader strategy to strengthen national institutions so they can independently deliver sustainable food quality assurance services.

She also commended the Government of Zimbabwe for its efforts to strengthen food systems and create an enabling environment for institutions responsible for food safety.

Clemens said stronger food safety systems would not only protect consumers but also improve the competitiveness of Zimbabwean products in regional and international markets.

She said continued collaboration between government, development partners, technical institutions and the private sector remained critical in building resilient and sustainable food systems.

Receiving the equipment, SAZ Director General Cosmus Mukoyi described the donation as a significant boost to Zimbabwe's national quality infrastructure.

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He said the new laboratory equipment would improve the organisation's capacity to provide accurate and timely testing services for food safety, environmental monitoring and agricultural products.

Mukoyi said the equipment would strengthen sample preparation and laboratory analysis while reducing turnaround times for manufacturers, farmers, exporters, regulators and consumers seeking certification and quality assurance services.

He added that the transfer of ownership placed responsibility on SAZ to ensure the equipment was properly maintained and fully utilised to support evidence-based food safety decisions.

The donation forms part of WFP's wider efforts to strengthen Zimbabwe's food systems by supporting institutions that play a critical role in consumer protection, food quality assurance and building confidence in locally produced goods.